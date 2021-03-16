Watch judge call police shooting victim 'dumb' Black man 'they were trying to make an angel out of'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 18:30 Hits: 3

A Washington judge identified by several media outlets seemingly forgot his courtroom was being livestreamed and was caught on camera last Tuesday condemning a Black man shot and killed by police last year in a drug sting. In a conversation with District Court Commissioner Abbie Bartlett, Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman described Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of.” The judge said Peterson was “so dumb,” that he “had a death wish,” and that if Zimmerman’s son, a law enforcement officer, hadn't been promoted to sergeant, "he could have been the shooter."

“And they’d be marching out at his house with signs saying, ‘You’re a murderer,’” Zimmerman said, calling protests in Peterson’s honor “b------t.” Remarks from the judge, who’s been seated in his elected position since 1986, triggered obvious concerns about bias and how his personal opinion has impacted and may continue to impact how he decides cases. Vancouver Defenders, a defense practice that represented a protester charged with failure to disperse following Peterson’s death, has called on Zimmerman to resign.

“Judge Zimmerman’s conduct erodes the public’s confidence in our judicial system,” the firm said in a statement to The Associated Press. “A judge’s independence, integrity, and impartiality are paramount in making our system work. When a Judge fails to uphold the canons of his profession he is no longer fit to serve. Judge Zimmerman should resign.”

The Clark County District Court said in a statement the AP obtained that it “denounces all forms of racism and will not allow racial bias to pervade our courtrooms … Racial bias displayed by a judge is unacceptable, unethical, unjust and cannot be tolerated,” the court said.

Attorney Mark Lindquist, who is representing the Peterson family, told The Oregonian in a text message that the judge's "lack of empathy for a grieving father, his lack of a sense of shared humanity, is part of the problem … Kevin Peterson Sr.’s son was shot and killed,” Lindquist said. “Imagine his pain. The judge apparently cannot.” Although there are no criminal cases tied to Peterson's death, the judge’s role in any related cases is unclear, The Oregonian reported. Zimmerman told the newspaper in a text message his “lifetime goal has been and will be to be fair to everyone.” He also said he’s spent his “whole life helping and mentoring mainly marginalized youth.”

“I truly wish he was not killed and did surrender,” Zimmerman said of Peterson.

Three Clark County deputies shot Peterson four times, firing 34 rounds to do so, on Oct. 29, 2020 in a drug sting involving Xanax pills and a confidential informant in Hazel Dell, according to court documents the AP obtained. Although Peterson was armed with a gun, investigators have not been able to prove that he actually fired it. The NAACP Vancouver called for a "better way" to handle police interactions at the time. "When someone is stopped by the police it should not have to end with them dying," the organization said in its statement. "No matter what the person’s background is, no matter what the reason is for the stop.”

The Vancouver branch called the judge’s recent conversation “disgusting” but “not surprising” in a Facebook post on Sunday. “On the weekend of a photo circulating around of a vehicle in Clark County comparing George Floyd’s settlement to the cost of slaves; then hearing the racially biased comments of a judge in Clark County is not surprising to us. These two instances reaffirm that blatant and systematic racism is alive and prevalent in Clark County and that’s why we will continue fight for justice,” the NAACP Vancouver said in the post. “Leaders in the judicial system should have the cultural competency to understand why members of the BIPOC community advocate the way they do when they have to interact with the judicial system.

“The light hearted careless conversation of such serious matters was disgusting. Just as how the writing on the back of the window was disgusting. Neither instances show an understanding of human life or the impacts of systemic racism in the United States.”

You cannot make this up. This was taken across the River in Clark County, Vancouver Washington. This is why we continue to yell from the top of our lungs Black Lives Matter! pic.twitter.com/BCsK3PfI1B March 14, 2021

Read The Columbian’s transcript of Zimmerman’s conversation with Bartlett:

Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) Kevin Peterson, it’s going on five months now. Bartlett: Who’s Kevin Peterson? Zimmerman: The Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of. (Unintelligible) The one that was uh said, ‘I’m gonna feed bullets to the cops when I show up, if there’s cops there.’ Bartlett: Which was, was this a local case? Zimmerman: He’s the Hazel Dell one. Bartlett: Oh, OK, OK. Zimmerman: So yeah. He’s the one that said “I’m a racist. I hate white people,” so I guess he hates his girlfriend, too. Bartlett: Was he the one that was shot by the police in Hazel Dell? Zimmerman: Yeah. Bartlett: OK. Yep, yep, yep. Got it. Zimmerman: OK well, the cops are already back on the road, but my son was there (unintelligible). Bartlett: Oh. Zimmerman: Luckily, he got the promotion to sergeant, because he could have been the shooter (chuckles). Bartlett: Oh my God. Zimmerman: And they’d be marching out at his house with signs saying, ‘You’re a murderer.’ Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: All that bullshit. It’s crazy. It is just crazy. Like his dad. His — I know so many people Bartlett: Uh huh. Yeah, you know everybody. Zimmerman: In fact, I know more people than the sheriff knows (unintelligible) about this investigation. So I send him the information I find out about it. I ran into the chaplain who said he did the — whatever you call it — the thing after the fact, consoling everybody, you know, trying, you know, whatever about the deal. And he told me that KP’s dad says, ‘Well, yeah, he had a gun. I guess it was justified.’ And then the next day he wakes up with dollar signs in his eyes. Bartlett: Oh no. Zimmerman: And George Floyd attorneys had already contacted him. He has a GoFundMe page that said my unarmed son was murdered by the police. He knew his son had a gun. (Unintelligible). That’s like getting money under false pretenses. (Unintelligible). So he had $70,000 as opposed to George Floyd. (Unintelligible) George Floyd (unintelligible). George Floyd family got 20 million. Bartlett: Wow. Zimmerman: So these attorneys just reach out to people; that’s their retainer. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: They’re never going to be a filing (unintelligible), because how can you ever win on a case like that? He’s got a gun. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: But that’s the whole thing now. I know (unintelligible) ask well, ‘Why were you a friend of his?’ Yeah, he was kind of a dipshit. We talked once in a while or chatted. Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: Even friends would say (unintelligible). Someone sent me, it was literally 2,367 pages. I said I don’t want this shit on my computer. Bartlett: Of what? Zimmerman: Of his hate mail. Bartlett: Why’d they send it to you? Zimmerman: Because they knew my son was involved in the incident. Bartlett: Ah. Zimmerman: And the county is being sued. (Unintelligible) ‘I hate white people. I’m racist.’ And other people say, ‘Kevin, that’s stupid to say.’ Bartlett: You got to be careful though, like don’t get yourself embroiled in this. Zimmerman: Oh no (unintelligible) I said, ‘Don’t send it to me, send it to risk management.’ Bartlett: That’s a good, that’s a good (unintelligible). Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) But do you know? Bartlett: Mm gosh. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) But do you know? You know, most people don’t. Even in the Columbian article, if you really look, get a look at the movie, they attach the movie, then you see, if you look just for (unintelligible) you see it’s little, because they couldn’t take it out of the description on the, whoever it was, was it Pierce County? Whoever released the first movie, it shows right there it says, ‘If you’re cop, if you’re a cop, I’m feeding you bullets.’ Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: So when the police go out there, they kind of know he could be dangerous. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: I mean, how do you feed bullets Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: if you don’t have a gun? If you listen to that tape, it’s my son Erik saying, ‘Look out! He’s got a gun!’ You know, he’s screaming. It’s the first voice you hear on that video is him warning them that he’s coming around the corner with a gun. Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: You don’t know who he’s going to shoot. He could shoot a pedestrian, I mean shoot somebody out there. But I think he had a death wish (unintelligible). I mean, he calls his girlfriend to say goodbye? Bartlett: Oh wow. Zimmerman: And then she won’t release her phone. Bartlett: Huh. Zimmerman: So they really don’t know what texts he was saying. Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: He was so dumb. So another version was he thought he was going to go to prison for life, you know, for one deal. (Unintelligible) a year, he might get diversion, he might get drug court, but anyway, he was calling goodbye, and then supposedly, then she comes out with this false narrative that they shot him, you know, 30 times in the back. He didn’t get shot once in the back, you know? Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: But unfortunately he got shot. They were very, very convinced, and it still might be the story that he got two rounds off, because there’s two bullets missing out of the gun, assuming it was full. Bartlett: Mm hmm, right. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) it’s 20, whatever, it’s 12, 12 shots. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: And then you have 10 in to begin with, then I guess it’s not missing two. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) Bartlett: Right. Zimmerman: They were even checking the guy. Erik said, ‘I was checking him for bullet holes.’ One guy thought he was shot. His adrenaline was going so much, he didn’t even know if he had been shot. Bartlett: Oh my gosh. Zimmerman: But they heard shots. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: So they thought he fired (unintelligible) you see the video, hell, they told him a couple times, ‘Drop your gun, drop your gun.’ And he didn’t drop his gun. He’s, you know, it shows him right there. And his dad says, ‘Well (unintelligible) (laughing). Bartlett: So your son was there for the whole incident? Zimmerman: What? Bartlett: Your son was there? Zimmerman: Oh yeah. Yeah. Bartlett: How’s he doing? Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) He actually met, what was it, he met with one of the guys. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) yeah, he met with one of the guys, just to go visit with him. Talk. (Unintelligible) They never released once that one of the shooters was Black. Bartlett: One of the police officers, or? Zimmerman: Yeah, I guess it doesn’t match some narrative (unintelligible). Bartlett: Yeah, oh gosh. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) If it’s such a big racial deal, then you should (unintelligible). He obviously thought he was going to get killed himself, he shot him. He was Black. It wouldn’t have mattered if the guy was green (chuckles) is the point. But it’s just this narrative that there’s like (unintelligible) killing minorities (chuckles) (unintelligible). Bartlett: Gosh. Yeah, every, everything… Zimmerman: There’s even an article I saw that, I sent it to other people, I sent it to my son (unintelligible) NAACP, and I was (unintelligible) a lifetime member. My first job out of college working at an all Black community center. Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) Bartlett: That’s good. It’s good to feel what that feels like I think. Zimmerman: Yeah Bartlett: It’s important. Zimmerman: Yeah, but anyway, (unintelligible). Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: I coached and counseled Bartlett: Uh huh. Zimmerman: and did all kinds of stuff. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: But this lady, she talks about the Blacks being murdered here in Clark County, allegedly armed, allegedly? (Unintelligible) throw that stuff out there. You don’t know the facts; it’s not allegedly. Bartlett: Mm. Zimmerman: He had a frickin’ gun, and they got it on video. And you put this uh, you know, distrust out there in the community. It’s still the same thing. They want to argue that because there’s whatever (unintelligible) 4 percent Blacks in Clark County, but there’s 12 percent Blacks in the jail. So does that mean we’re automatically racist? Bartlett: Mm hmm. Zimmerman: Does it? Bartlett: Not necessarily, I mean… Zimmerman: Well yeah, it doesn’t (Unintelligible) Three Black guys shot and robbed this guy. (Unintelligible) time in the Clark County Jail. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: You know, they won’t go to trial for a year or so, Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: … and then they’ll be off to prison for (unintelligible) years for robbery and shooting somebody, and they pistol whipped him, too. Bartlett: Mm hmm. Zimmerman: They were not nice kids, put it that way. And he was a Spanish guy, so is that racist? I don’t know. Bartlett: Every, every, the bottom line is every case is different. We have to look at the facts of every single case. Zimmerman: Oh yeah. Bartlett: But there’s so much anger out there now. Zimmerman: Oh yeah, I agree. Bartlett: I just feel like we’re falling off a cliff. Zimmerman: (Unintelligible) I remember this one lady, she accused, it was after the fact, and she was a Black lady and she accused me of being racist, whatever. I said, ‘OK, I was racist because I ruled against you, but you admit that this brand new Brazilian hardwood floors that she didn’t like the color of it, so you rolled it all in white? (Chuckles) And the, you know, the landlord. Bartlett: Mm hmm. Zimmerman: I’m trying to remember what they were. Bartlett: Oh, is this small claim? Zimmerman: Yeah, small claims. I said, ‘Yeah, because they’re like brand new, $6,000 for the Brazilian floor,’ and they came in and said they need $2,000 to sand off all of the white paint, and they don’t even know if they can get it back to the original thing. Bartlett: Mm hmm. Zimmerman: I said, back then (unintelligible) whatever it was I said, it could have been five, but anyway, you know, so I ruled against the, you know, the other minority couple (chuckles), not because they were (unintelligible) or whatever, but because they were right. She just had it in her mind; I mean she was mental. Bartlett: Yeah. Zimmerman: She said it was too depressing to have the dark floor (unintelligible). Bartlett: Oh, and she was just a tenant? Zimmerman: Oh yeah, she was a tenant. Bartlett: And she painted all of the Brazilian floors white? Zimmerman: Oh yeah, white. Bartlett: And then the landlord wanted to recoup that damage it sounds like? Zimmerman: Oh yeah, to get it back to… Bartlett: Oh no, that’s awful. Zimmerman: It was awful (unintelligible). Bartlett: Oh, God; that’s awful. How did she not think she’d have to pay for that? Come on now Zimmerman: I know because she… Bartlett: Did she think she was improving it, like had made it better? They owe me money for the paint? Zimmerman: No, she wanted, it was depressing to have dark floors. Bartlett: Oh, got it. Zimmerman: You have dark floors, (unintelligible) would you paint them white? Bartlett: I mean, I don’t know, I guess I can’t know until I’m in that situation. OK so really quickly with the…

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021285