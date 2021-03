Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 13:01 Hits: 5

What began as a peaceful uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad soon turned into a gruesome civil war, drawing in regional powers, leaving hundreds of thousands dead and pushing millions more to flee. In a three-part series, FRANCE 24's James Creedon and Antoine Mariotti take us through the key stages in Syria's decade of destruction.

