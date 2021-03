Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 13:50 Hits: 5

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) remains "firmly convinced" of the benefits of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine despite several countries suspending its use over blood clot fears, the head of the regulator said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210316-covid-19-eu-regulator-firmly-convinced-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-benefits