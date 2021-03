Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 08:18 Hits: 7

Britain wants to expand its influence among democratic nations in the Indo-Pacific region while preserving strong ties with the United States, a document laying out the country's post-Brexit foreign policy priorities will say on Tuesday.

