Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 06:49 Hits: 9

GEORGE TOWN: Three Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers have been remanded for four days to help with investigations related to a multi-state protection racket for lorry drivers that was busted recently. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/16/three-jpj-officers-remanded-in-probe-on-protection-racket-for-lorry-drivers