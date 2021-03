Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 03:09 Hits: 8

Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday, as several European countries paused administering the vaccine after reports of possible serious side-effects.

