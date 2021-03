Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 04:58 Hits: 9

The United States on Tuesday (Mar 16) accused Chinese state media of publishing "disinformation" about its diplomats in Hong Kong as it denied its staff invoked immunity to avoid isolating after positive COVID-19 tests.

