Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 16:53 Hits: 4

Whether hacking attacks or disinformation campaigns, online meddling could sway public opinion and influence the outcome of the September vote, experts warn. Recent incidents suggest that the threat is real.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cyber-threat-looms-large-over-german-election/a-56775960?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf