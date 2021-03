Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:28 Hits: 4

Departing Germany head coach Joachim Löw believes the country has a bright footballing future, but he's not part of it. However, he insists he's the man to lead Germany, and perhaps some familiar faces, at Euro 2020.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joachim-l%C3%B6w-germany-ready-for-regeneration-but-not-before-euro-2020/a-56838772?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf