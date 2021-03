Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 10:55 Hits: 4

Christie's auction house in London had until now only sold physical works of art. Beeple's digital piece has become the third-most-expensive work sold by a living artist.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beeple-digital-artwork-auctioned-for-a-record-69-million/a-56846904?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf