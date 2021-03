Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 00:51 Hits: 4

Borussia Mönchengladbach's dismal run of defeats continued on Friday night with defeat in Augsburg. Gladbach still haven't won since Marco Rose was revealed as the next Dortmund coach, with growing disquiet at the club.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-growing-disquiet-as-freefalling-gladbach-hit-new-low-in-augsburg/a-56860170?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf