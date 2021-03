Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 10:46 Hits: 4

The UK variant has brought a new surge in infections. Meanwhile, Indonesia has become the latest country to halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-italy-locks-down-again/a-56874940?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf