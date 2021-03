Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:49 Hits: 5

A dispute between Kenya and Somalia over an oil- and gas-rich area in the Indian Ocean is unlikely to spark an armed conflict. But it may have ramifications for fishing communities, as well as the wider region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stability-at-risk-as-somalia-and-kenya-spat-over-sea-border/a-56879109?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf