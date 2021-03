Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:52 Hits: 5

Germany's first state elections of the year hint at seismic shifts. Does the end of Angela Merkel's time as chancellor mean the decline of her CDU? Has Germany embraced the Greens as the new centrist guiding star?

