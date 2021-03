Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 15:46 Hits: 4

France will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as a "precaution" pending a new assessment by the European Union's medicines regulator, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday, following a similar announcement by the German and Italian governments.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210315-france-germany-and-italy-join-other-nations-in-suspending-astrazeneca-vaccine