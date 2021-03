Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:38 Hits: 5

In recent days, countries including France, Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210315-why-countries-are-suspending-the-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-now