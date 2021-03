Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 18:02 Hits: 5

France will return a masterpiece by Gustav Klimt to the heirs of its owner more than 80 years after she was forced to sell it in the Nazi era, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.

