Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 17:45 Hits: 5

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's director general said on Monday that systems meant to protect public health were working, as several countries suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to investigate possible side-effects. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/16/who-scientist-says-no-deaths-linked-to-covid-19-shots-urges-against-panic