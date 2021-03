Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 17:46 Hits: 5

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza received a key licence from Switzerland to produce ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, regulator Swissmedic said on Monday, a boost for a global inoculation program that has hit some snags. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/16/lonza-gets-licence-to-make-ingredients-for-moderna-vaccine