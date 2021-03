Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 20:15 Hits: 6

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, making it the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/16/germany-pauses-astrazeneca-covid-shots-as-a-039precaution039