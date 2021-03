Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 01:15 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON, DC: The US government said Friday (Mar 12) that Myanmar citizens stranded by the violence following the country's military coup would be able to remain inside the United States under "temporary protected status." "Due to the military coup and security forces' brutal violence against ...

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/myanmar-citizens-stranded-in-us-offered-temporary-refuge-from-14396636