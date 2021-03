Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 03:00 Hits: 3

CANBERRA: Australia on Saturday (Mar 13) recorded first local COVID-19 case in more than two weeks after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering restrictions in area hospitals. Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-records-first-local-covid-19-case-in-2-weeks-14397726