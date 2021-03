Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 21:40 Hits: 3

Police broke up an illegal party with nearly 600 people in a windowless Sao Paulo nightclub in the early hours of Saturday, highlighting defiance of social distancing rules that has made the country's outbreak the world's deadliest at the moment.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/police-blitz-targets-parties-driving-brazil-s-deadly-covid-19-surge-14401450