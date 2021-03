Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 23:31 Hits: 3

North Korea has not responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden's administration, including to Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-korea-unresponsive-outreach-biden-administration-us-14402564