Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 04:20 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: Airports in the United States saw their largest number of passengers in a year on Friday (Mar 12), data showed, following a shuddering halt in travel brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just more than 1.35 million travelers were checked in at American airports on Friday, the most ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-air-travel-hits-highest-level-since-march-2020-14403766