Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 07:09 Hits: 3

SINGAPORE: Australia and Singapore are in talks onĀ a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between both countries without having to quarantine, Singapore confirmed on Sunday (Mar 14). The two countries are also in discussionsĀ on the mutual recognition of vaccination ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/australia-singapore-travel-bubble-covid-19-july-14402804