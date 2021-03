Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 13:14 Hits: 3

Samer became paralysed, Bakri had a leg amputated and Rukaia fled to France: a decade of civil war in Syria has devastated millions of lives.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/then-and-now--10-syrians-recount-a-decade-of-war-in-pictures-14403600