Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 18:41 Hits: 3

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right party was headed for clear defeats in two German state elections on Sunday (Mar 14) at the hands of popular governors from parties further to the left, projections showed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/merkel-s-party-suffers-defeats-in-2-german-state-elections-14404118