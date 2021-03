Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 20:28 Hits: 3

The husband of the British-Iranian dual national facing new charges a week after finishing a five-year sentence said on Sunday (Mar 14) that his wife was a "political bargaining chip" who would be convicted again.

