Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 22:59 Hits: 3

AstraZeneca said on Sunday (Mar 14) a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-finds-no-evidence-showing-increased-risk-of-blood-clots-with-covid-19-vaccine-14406846