Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 13:25 Hits: 3

An expansion of telehealth during the pandemic has created opportunities to build out services to remote rural areas that have often been overlooked.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0315/From-the-Arctic-to-the-Amazon-telehealth-is-having-a-moment?icid=rss