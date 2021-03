Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:33 Hits: 3

Working women worldwide have paid a high economic price during the pandemic. In Italy, the job losses came after decades of women struggling to overcome societal attitudes that prioritize women as homemakers. As Italy rebuilds, some see opportunity for change.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0315/Despite-job-loss-Italian-women-seek-shift-in-cultural-attitudes?icid=rss