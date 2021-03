Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

The Justice Department has arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol officer Brian Sicknick with a chemical spray during the Jan. 6 riot. Mr. Sicknick died Jan. 7 and the chemical spray may have contributed to his death.

