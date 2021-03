Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 14:44 Hits: 2

As countries scramble to secure supplies in the face of "vaccine apartheid," India has enhanced its global standing by making vaccines that are readily available in the world's poorest countries. This effort may one day help India secure recognition as a global power – with a permanent UN Security Council seat to go with it.

