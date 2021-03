Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 09:52 Hits: 2

Since World War II, Germany has served as Europe's economic anchor and managed to weather global and regional storms better than most other countries. The reason is not that it has been lucky, but that it has remained committed to a tried-and-tested policymaking approach anchored in classical economics.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/german-social-market-economy-rules-based-policymaking-by-lars-p-feld-et-al-2021-03