Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

The worrying global imbalance in COVID-19 vaccine distribution could hold back Africa’s recovery and prolong the pandemic worldwide. Governments need to unite behind the COVAX global vaccine-access facility now, and the scheme itself should focus more on African needs.

