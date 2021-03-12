The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The End of Trickle-Down Economics? Joe Stiglitz on the Transformational $1.9T American Rescue Plan

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg1 stiglitz biden

President Biden has signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which Democrats are hailing as the largest anti-poverty bill in a generation. It includes stimulus checks to most adults, expanded unemployment benefits and an overhaul of the child tax credit. One study projects the law will lift almost 14 million Americans out of poverty, including 5.7 million children. “This is transformational,” says economist Joseph Stiglitz. “It says, 'We are actually going to live up — try to live up — to our aspirations.'”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/12/covid_relief_bill_joseph_stiglitz

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version