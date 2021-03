Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 23:44 Hits: 2

Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six COVID-19 patients, witnesses said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210314-protests-in-jordan-after-covid-19-patients-die-due-to-hospital-oxygen-shortages