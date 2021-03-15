The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Fauci prods Trump, Treason Ted is bored, and yet another charity scandal

For today's sleepy little news day, we have a little of everything. Ted Cruz is upset that the new president is "boring." Dr. Fauci took to Fox News for a thinly veiled plea to the previous guy to step out of the buffet line for a stitch and maybe convince his admirers to get vaccinated against a deadly pandemic, maybe? But the family grift keeps going, and going, and going.

Fauci braves Fox News to talk COVID-19 vaccine timeline and what Trump can do to help the nation now

Ted Cruz slams Biden's first weeks as 'boring.' Yes, and it's wonderful

Lara Trump caught pumping charity money to Donald Trump—from a dog rescue

The PRO Act is a great law with a fatal flaw, but luckily, the fix is easy

From the Community:

A Capitol Insurrectionist Case Study: Guy Reffitt

GOP Chair Tweets Proof that Biden Was Right About Trump's COVID Lies 8 Months Ago

