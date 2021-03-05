Methodology

Category: World Hits: 2
The American Trends Panel (ATP), created by Pew Research Center, is a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults. Panelists participate via self-administered web surveys. Panelists who do not have internet access at home are provided with a tablet and wireless internet connection. Interviews are conducted in both English and Spanish. The panel is being managed by Ipsos.
Data in this report is drawn from the panel wave conducted Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2020. A total of 9,220 panelists responded out of 9,810 who were sampled, for a response rate of 94%. This does not include two panelists who were removed from the data due to extremely high rates of refusal or straightlining. The cumulative response rate accounting for nonresponse to the recruitment surveys and attrition is 5%. The break-off rate among panelists who logged on to the survey and completed at least one item is 1%. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 9,220 respondents is plus or minus 1.7 percentage points. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories.
More information about this wave of the American Trends Panel can be found here[1].
Researchers conducted their analysis on a collection of 9,220 raw responses to the following open-ended survey questions:
Before we finish the survey, we’re interested in getting a deeper understanding of how people have been experiencing the coronavirus outbreak, and how it might have impacted them in both negative and positive ways. Please take a moment to reflect on how the outbreak has affected your own life, and then answer the next two questions in as much detail as you can.
The two questions were asked in a random order. Overall, 84% of respondents (8,143) provided an answer to one or both of the questions (the 16% of respondents that skipped both questions are not included in this analysis). From these responses, researchers drew a half-sample of 4,071 responses to assess and analyze their content. Responses that were written in Spanish – 3% of the sample – were machine translated and examined by researchers to confirm their interpretability.
After drawing exploratory samples to identify common themes in the responses, researchers developed a codebook to measure the different types of positive and negative changes. Coders were shown respondents’ answers to both the positive and negative questions side-by-side, prefixed by “POSITIVE:” and “NEGATIVE:” labels to indicate the prompt that elicited each response. Coders were instructed to first indicate whether each response mentioned any positive and/or negative changes, and then to mark those that fell into any of six different categories: relationships; free time or activities; work situation; economics; physical or mental health; and society, politics, safety precautions or rules. Additional instructions and rules were provided to help coders make their decisions. Two in-house researchers iteratively drew and coded samples and expanded the codebook rules until acceptable inter-rater reliability was achieved.
We asked two questions on a recent survey, one about negative impacts of the pandemic, and another about unexpectedly positive effects. The ‘POSITIVE’ and ‘NEGATIVE’ labels below indicate how a respondent answered each question, but they may have mentioned positive things when answering the negative question, and vice versa. Please use the labels as a guide – if they don’t provide additional context for their response, you can assume that it’s answering the question that was asked. If they give more details, use that to help make your decision.
Only mark something if it is a change or difference in their life; if they mention something that has stayed the same (“My family has stayed healthy,” “I’m still broke and unemployed”) do not count it.
NOTE: the POSITIVE and NEGATIVE prompt markers in the responses are guides. Just because respondents wrote something, doesn’t mean what they wrote matched the prompt – read the responses carefully when answering this. Any positive changes mentioned in either prompt counts as specifics, even if they aren’t captured by any of the checkbox categories below.
POSITIVE CHANGES: Does this response mention any specific positive changes during the pandemic?
RELATIONSHIPS: quality/frequency of social interactions (themselves)
FREE TIME/ACTIVITIES: Free time, activities or hobbies
WORK SITUATION: quality or availability of job/work/career (themselves or people they know)
ECONOMICS: Finances, money or economics (in any sense)
PHYSICAL/MENTAL HEALTH: mental or physical health outcomes, conditions or behaviors (themselves or people they know)
SOCIETY/POLITICS/SAFETY PRECAUTIONS/RULES: views on politics, social conditions, safety precautions like wearing masks, and/or rules and regulations
NEGATIVE CHANGES: Does this response mention any specific negative changes during the pandemic?
RELATIONSHIPS: quality/frequency of social interactions
FREE TIME/ACTIVITIES: Free time, activities or hobbies
WORK SITUATION: quality or availability of job/work/career (themselves or people they know)
ECONOMICS: Finances, money or economics (in any sense)
PHYSICAL/MENTAL HEALTH: mental or physical health outcomes, conditions or behaviors (themselves or people they know)
DO NOT COUNT statements that describe careful behavior (e.g. ‘we are being cautious’) or simple mentions of pre-existing conditions (e.g. ‘we are at risk’) unless they specifically mention being worried, anxious, afraid, etc.
SOCIETY/POLITICS/SAFETY PRECAUTIONS/RULES: views on politics, social conditions, safety precautions like wearing masks, and/or rules and regulations
Final inter-rater reliability between the two in-house coders, as measured by Cohen’s Kappa, is reported below for a final sample of 200 responses. The frequency of each category and the size of the sample was sufficient to determine with 95% confidence that the true Kappa values for each category are at least 0.7.
Before conducting the full content analysis, researchers separated the responses into two groups: those that contained potentially sensitive personal details, and those that did not. In-house researchers then coded 360 responses that did contain such information, and used Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service to code the remaining 3,711 that did not. Three Mechanical Turk workers coded each response, and their decisions were collapsed using a two-out-of-three consensus threshold to produce coding decisions comparable to those of our own in-house researchers.
To assess this inter-rater reliability, in-house researchers coded a subset of the responses that were sent to Mechanical Turk. A review of initial results showed promising reliability but also indicated that Mechanical Turk workers were often missing some of the more nuanced coding rules. These mistakes were consistent and obvious; for example, Mechanical Turk workers were successfully identifying negative changes related to physical health, but appeared to be commonly missing responses that described negative mental health changes such as depression and stress. After noticing these patterns, researchers were able to develop a handful of pattern-matching rules to make corrections to the Mechanical Turk workers’ decisions based on whether specific keywords (e.g., “depress” or “stress”) were mentioned in the positive or negative section of each response’s text.
After coding a final expanded sample of 400 responses, researchers determined that this combined Mechanical Turk and pattern-matching approach produced results comparable to our own in-house decisions, with the exception of positive changes related to society, politics, safety precautions and rules.
For the final analysis, researchers combined the 360 responses that were coded in-house with the 3,711 responses that were coded by Mechanical Turk workers, for a final sample of 4,071 responses. Fully 95% of these responses mentioned at least one positive or negative change; 67% mentioned at least one of each, 22% mentioned one or more negative changes but no positive changes, and 5% mentioned one or more positive changes but no negative ones.
All reported demographic differences were confirmed to be statistically significant with 95% confidence using logistic regressions that isolated the relationships between demographic factors and a respondent’s likelihood of mentioning a positive or negative change in each category. The regression models included variables for race/ethnicity, political party identification, education, age, urbanicity, parenthood, income, gender, geographic region and language (English vs. Spanish), and also controlled for the overall length of each responses using log-scaled word counts.
