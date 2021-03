Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 07:21 Hits: 10

Three nongovernmental organizations based in France, Syria, and Russia have announced a legal case in Moscow against the Vagner Group, a Russian military contractor with indirect ties to the country's political elite, over the 2017 torture of a detainee in Syria.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-vagner-mercenaries-syria-torture-cas/31151208.html