Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 05:12 Hits: 1

The former Bolivian leader said on Twitter she had to serve four months "to await a trial for a 'coup' that never happened."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bolivia-ex-president-anez-to-serve-pre-trial-detention/a-56872565?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf