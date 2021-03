Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 06:24 Hits: 2

Ten years after the start of the conflict in Syria, the Syrian opposition has never managed to shake the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Marginalised by foreign sponsors, duped by Damascus and split in different directions, the opposition has consistently failed to wield any influence.

