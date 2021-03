Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 07:19 Hits: 4

France must do everything to avoid a new coronavirus lockdown as pressure on hospitals grows, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview on the Twitch website Sunday. He also urged the French public to have faith in the AstraZeneca vaccine, which some European countries have suspended amid concerns over post-jab blood clots.

