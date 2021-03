Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 06:43 Hits: 3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global coronavirus vaccine supply campaign as a propaganda stunt by an undesirable regime. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/15/unthinkable-eu-considers-getting-a-vaccine-boost-from-russia039s-sputnik