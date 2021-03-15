News Roundup: Fauci prods Trump, Treason Ted is bored, and yet another charity scandal

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 02:00 Hits: 2

For today's sleepy little news day, we have a little of everything. Ted Cruz is upset that the new president is "boring." Dr. Fauci took to Fox News for a thinly veiled plea to the previous guy to step out of the buffet line for a stitch and maybe convince his admirers to get vaccinated against a deadly pandemic, maybe? But the family grift keeps going, and going, and going.

• Fauci braves Fox News to talk COVID-19 vaccine timeline and what Trump can do to help the nation now

• Ted Cruz slams Biden's first weeks as 'boring.' Yes, and it's wonderful

• Lara Trump caught pumping charity money to Donald Trump—from a dog rescue

• The PRO Act is a great law with a fatal flaw, but luckily, the fix is easy

From the Community:

• A Capitol Insurrectionist Case Study: Guy Reffitt

• GOP Chair Tweets Proof that Biden Was Right About Trump's COVID Lies 8 Months Ago

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021042