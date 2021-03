Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 11:46 Hits: 2

London's Metropolitan Police is facing accusations of using disproportionate force at an outlawed vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard. The main suspect in the murder is an officer in the same force.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sarah-everard-murder-uk-police-slammed-over-clashes-at-vigil/a-56868259?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf