Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 16:02 Hits: 2

From Tunisia to Syria, Egypt to Yemen, a wave of revolutions set the Arab world alight in 2011. Ten years on, our reporters take a look back at how the Arab Spring unfolded and reflect on their experience covering it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210314-covering-the-arab-spring-our-reporters-perspective