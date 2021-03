Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 15:20 Hits: 2

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi forces fired a missile on Sunday at a school in the Taiz region where pro-government forces are stationed, killing 15 soldiers, as well as three children who were nearby, two residents and military sources said. Read full story

