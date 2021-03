Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 19:14 Hits: 2

MAIDUGURI (Reuters) - Islamist militants have killed about 30 government soldiers in a series of clashes in northeast Nigeria since Wednesday, military and civilian militia sources said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/15/islamist-attacks-kill-about-30-soldiers-in-northeast-nigeria-in-four-days